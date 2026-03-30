The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Roberta Baskin's avatar
Roberta Baskin
10hEdited

I'm eager to install batteries to translate our solar power into nighttime energy. But I can't bring myself to give a penny to Tesla. This battery news is promising and inspiring! #Gratitude

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Richard Beck's avatar
Richard Beck
10h

Cant happen fast enough. Without oil, theres no reason to fight over Hormuz. The dinosaurs are forcing one last battle as the meteor hurtles their way.

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