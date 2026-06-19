The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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mary thiel's avatar
mary thiel
8h

I so love your columns. My husband makes breakfast and I read your column to him while he cooks.

I wish there were more opportunities for those on the lower income bracket to take advantage of solar. We have almost qualified, to be stymied by some wrench being thrown in at the last minute.

What Biden did was laudatory, but it seemed those already with higher incomes were the ones who got to take advantage, as few on the lower income scale could afford to.

Thank you again, for your uplifting and extremely informative posts.

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timgonch@yahoo.com's avatar
timgonch@yahoo.com
8h

It is ironic that in his stubborn determination to recreate the world of his childhood, Donald Trump is undermining the American strength he values so highly. He is doubling down on coal and oil just as the world leaves them behind, and abandoning the growth industries of the future, wind and solar. America will end up poorer and weaker for his efforts.

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