The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Stephen Bosch's avatar
Stephen Bosch
11h

The conclusion to draw from today's letter is this:

The fossil fuel industry is in a fight for its very existence, and the gloves — and the mask — are off.

It's time for the rest of us to stop bringing knives to a gunfight.

It's on.

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Jonathan Tonkin's avatar
Jonathan Tonkin
11h

Well worth reading this short piece by Josh Lawlor and colleagues: "Federal scientists, a great American invention: a letter to our federal colleagues". It's a beautiful thank you to US federal scientists. 10,109 PhDs in STEM and health lost their jobs in 2025 alone -- 17% of the workforce gone in a single year. These people have “changed our fundamental understanding of ourselves, the environment, the planet, and the universe and, in the process, have inspired generations of Americans”. I’ll never quite understand the motivations behind attacking science in this way. It’s a short but powerful reflection — well worth your time.

https://esajournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/fee.70050

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