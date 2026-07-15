The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Rick McManus I Empty Earth's avatar
Rick McManus I Empty Earth
3d

Bill, the heron passage is the one that's staying with me. "No one held a memorial service" — that's it exactly. We've built rituals for every kind of loss except this one, the slow kind, the kind that happens one missing bird at a time until the marsh just goes quiet.

I keep coming back to that same tension in my own writing — the $480 billion in avoided costs is real and it matters, but it's never what moves anyone to actually change. It's the empty rookery. It's the one heron raising her young alone. That's the number nobody can argue with, because it doesn't require a spreadsheet to understand.

Thank you for holding both of those truths in the same piece.

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1 reply by Bill McKibben
Jane Dwinell's avatar
Jane Dwinell
3d

"once you’ve installed renewable energy you no longer have to pay for fuel." Not quite true, Bill. I pay Vt Elec. Coop $28/month for the privilege of having my solar panels hooked up to their grid. And depending on how much credit I get when there's more sun in the summer, I still end up paying something more -- anywhere between $100-$200/ month in the winter. And that's with heat pumps, a whole lot of insulation, and southern exposure solar gain.

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