The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Winston Moreton's avatar
Winston Moreton
1h

Shortest Day in New Zealand today. We call it Matariki

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
gwHornPlayer's avatar
gwHornPlayer
1h

In most places, the economy is the most important issue to the electorate. People vote their pocketbooks. I heard recently that in Israel the most important issue has long been security because of the threats to their safety. McKibben points out that the ever-increasing impacts of climate change to every aspect of life on this planet including the most dire economic and physical threats ought to make it the most important issue for everyone on it. His logic is irrefutable. But sadly the human race’s capacity for selfishness and self-delusion will almost certainly result in its own demise along with the world’s unspeakably spectacular ecology, the stewardship for which we have proven to be so unworthy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill McKibben
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture