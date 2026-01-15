The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Jonathan Tonkin
2d

I hope prices continue to fall at pace. The issue -- just like buying an EV -- has always been that it's affordable for those with spare money to invest up front and not those without -- e.g. who are paying off massive mortgages. So the rich get richer so to speak. I know this is a negative way to look at it, but it's the reality of the situation in many parts of the world. The cheapest most polluting cars are owned by the folks who can't afford to buy an EV. There needs to be better schemes to make solar a must-do financially. These 'balcony solar' initiatives are certainly a massive step in the right direction.

Ellen Franzen
2d

What a brilliant essay! I just realized (I'm really slow, I admit it), that unless you've endured government violence (think Berkeley, 1969), you really can't comment in an intelligent way on what we're going through now. But I was a teenager in the Sixties, and I came out of it living what I now realize has been a revolutionary lifestyle. A lot of it had to do with my "waste not, want not" background, but my diet changed somewhat, I only bought from the Co-op, farmers markets and small businesses, I didn't drive until I was 34 (and I don't drive anymore), I sewed most of my clothes, thanks to my Dad, who gave me a sewing machine for Christmas when I was 15), and my husband and I put solar on our roof 10 years ago, my son has not paid for gas since 2015, and now we have an EV and a solar storage battery too. I re-landscaped our yard, native plants in the front and vegetables and fruit trees in the back. It's the Bay Area, so we still have lettuce, carrots, celery, kale and peas, as well as satsumas and lemons, in the backyard. But most of the comments I see on Substack are from people who are just clueless. Over the last six months I've gotten my news from Substack, and I just can't stand it anymore. I think what you espouse is the way to go, and that's what people need to realize. We need to pull away from this national "government".

