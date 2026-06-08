The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Rick McManus I Empty Earth's avatar
Rick McManus I Empty Earth
6d

The Arctic refuge story is the one that stays with me — not because of the policy outcome, but because of what it reveals. Native Alaskans made it toxic. Campaigners made it impossible. That's not data winning. That's people with a relationship to a place refusing to let it go. I wrote my novel Empty Earth about a wilderness guide named Harry who understood that the only thing that ever actually stopped extraction was love for a specific piece of land. Looks like he was right.

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Homo Viator's avatar
Homo Viator
6d

Technology may be moving faster than politics. The real challenge is whether our institutions can evolve quickly enough to match the possibilities created by the energy transition.

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