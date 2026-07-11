The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Laura's avatar
Laura
21hEdited

Yes!!!!! I use my pedal assist e-bike to commute to the school where I teach (5 miles each way) most days and it's cheaper, cleaner, and often FASTER than taking a car. It's also fun and ensures that I'm outside every day. I've biked in rain and even light snow. As long as you have the correct gear, it's fine. My husband and I even sold one of our cars and have managed a one car life in the suburbs with two kids for over a year thanks to our e-bikes. I have almost 6500 miles on my e-bike and that's all errands and commuting around.

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Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
21h

I'm 73. I've been using an e-bike for 4 years now. At first, it scared me a little (cars passing me). But soon I grew very comfortable with it. Now I adore it. Every possible car task that I can use the bike for instead, or my legs, I do. That's pretty much every day, winter, spring, summer, or fall. I don't use the e-bike for pleasure, but using it for tasks IS immensely pleasurable. And I come away from every trip amazed at the quality of my little e-machine, it's brilliant design. It cost me $999 and it's one of the very best things I've ever purchased. I used it today to get a bunch of library books and buy groceries for my household, and loved every minute.

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