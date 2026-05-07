The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Meteor Blades's avatar
Meteor Blades
15hEdited

We’re all being ground down by the Trump regime’s “feral energy," as you so rightly describe it. Thankfully, being ground down hasn’t wrecked your optimism, which we can all use more of. And, happily, that’s realistic, not delusional optimism.

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Robert Perschel's avatar
Robert Perschel
15h

Keep it up, your reporting is one of the few things that give me hope. My solar panels are up and running; I will never pay another electric bill. My car is electric; I will never pump gas again. Feels good while the struggle in Hormuz goes on. Why doesn't everybody do this? What you are implying is that it won't be long before everybody does - the price is right.

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