The Crucial Years

Loraine McCosker
Having worked on climate and environmental issues for the past 30 + years and teaching Environmental Studies in Higher Ed for 17 years I really wonder what will stop this, if anything. All of our opportunities that were lost, Gore, 2000, Kerry 2004, Obama failing to utilize those 8 years in a significant way and supporting fracking, and on it goes into the horrors of Trumpism. In Ohio we had an excellent energy bill 2008 that implemented benchmarks and was passed unanimously. That was gobbled up and replaced with oil and gas land, adding to the methane assault, we even allow fracking in our state parks. Fought that beginning 2011 and finally swept through 2023. Our state legislature is so slimy you slip on the marble stairs.

Now we must pay our attention to the Quiet Piggy president, one shock after the next. We haven't time to address the expansive environmental catastrophy any longer. Stupidity, ignorance and corruption reigns. The genocide in Gaza and West Bank a horror daily. Daily. How is it possible that the west allows this killing,killing with US tax money and weapons. The GHG emissions from this war exceeds 100 countries outputs. https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/carbon-footprint-israels-war-gaza-exceeds-100-countries. Will someone care?

As a 70 yo grandmother it is heartbreaking. We will continue to oppose and fight, to litigate, to collaborate, to stand for the forests. But we have just missed so many opportunities. We must continue to challenge and work, be strong. Testify against expanding fossil fuels. We see the reality now, the complicity, the corruptness, the value of dollars over life. There are no questions. We must continue to strategize and work in collaboration with the earth and fellow colleagues. And what of COP 30. Civil society is engaged, a roadmap for the end of fossil fuels discussed. It is good v evil.

Karen McDiarmid
2d

I don't quite get it. All these terrible things happening due to the climate crisis and yet no one mentions individual actions anymore such as not flying, stopping meat consumption, living more simply. Why is that? Most people I know aren't willing to make any lifestyle changes at all. There never seems to be any answers in these articles about what we can do, aside from blame the governments and corporations.

