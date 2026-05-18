The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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George L. Gaines's avatar
George L. Gaines
2d

Burrito for President!

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Virginia Witmer's avatar
Virginia Witmer
2d

Thank you, Bill McKibben, for keeping US informed. Please continue. Sending this on to people I hope will “do something.”

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