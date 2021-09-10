The Crucial Years
Friday's here again (and we beat Harvard)
Some random notes from the climate fight, and the next three chapters of The Other Cheek.
Bill McKibben
4 hr ago
Triumph! Harvard Finally Divests From Fossil Fuel
The richest university in the world capitulates after a decade of activism
Bill McKibben
17 hr ago
A Pashtun Muslim Leader Might Have Been the Noblest Man of the 20th Century
We've left Afghanistan--but that doesn't mean we can't learn a great deal from its (nonviolent) history
Bill McKibben
Sep 8
A few choice words from Bernie on Labor Day
Listen now (1 min) | A pep talk as we enter the stretch drive for the most important bill Congress has considered in decades
Bill McKibben
Sep 7
Might Non-Violence be Entertaining? We Shall See
The first chapters of my new book, and other almost-to-the-weekend business
Bill McKibben
Sep 3
Big Business to Planet and People: Drop Dead. Damply.
Wreathed in smoke and shrouded in torrential rain, all the name-brand corporations choose nihilism at a crucial moment
Bill McKibben
Sep 2
We've Wasted Enough Decades
Welcome to a new newsletter from an old hand
Bill McKibben
Sep 1
