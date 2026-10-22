The Crucial Years
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Elections should not be this important
But they are
Oct 22
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Bill McKibben
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Are the peace movement and the climate movement the same thing?
The solar panel is the new peace symbol
Oct 18
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Bill McKibben
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Making the Decent the Enemy of the Desperate
Or perhaps vice-versa--some notes on permitting reform
Oct 13
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Bill McKibben
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From Bad to Better
The arc of the physical universe bends towards heat, but maybe we can bend it back
Oct 9
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Bill McKibben
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A human environmentalism
Slightly weird edition with some thoughts on the AI moment
Oct 6
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Bill McKibben
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Reform or Regression?
A hard calculation at a hard moment
Oct 1
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Bill McKibben
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September 2026
Amazon Crime
And Other Tales of Billionaire Lying from the Data Center Wars
Sep 29
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Bill McKibben
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A Sunny Week in New York
At least in certain ways
Sep 25
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Bill McKibben
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Hold my (warm) beer
It’s Existential Crises Week!
Sep 22
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Bill McKibben
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The Two Horsemen, Riding in Formation
Is There Suddenly an Opening for AI and Climate Sense?
Sep 15
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Bill McKibben
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Facts on the ground
Two things matter now: votes, and solar panels. (And wind turbines. And batteries)
Sep 7
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Bill McKibben
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Two Men
One as great as America ever produced, and the other Elon Musk
Sep 1
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Bill McKibben
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© 2026 Bill McKibben
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